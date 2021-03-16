Jackson splash pad to be renamed after 6-year-old shooting victim

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The memory of a happy six-year-old boy who was brutally killed in 2017 will live on with the renaming of a new splash pad in Presidential Hills.
The Jackson City Council voted unanimously to name a new splash pad at Presidential Hills II Park the “Kingston Frazier Memorial Splash Pad.”
The council voted to suspend the rules to adopt the ordinance at its Monday meeting, so signage could be made and put in place in time for the splash pad’s ribbon-cutting ceremony next month. Typically, an ordinance would have to be introduced and then held over for the following meeting.
Jackson leaders had received several requests to name the splash pad after Frazier. The request also was supported by Frazier’s family.
“I did speak with a representative of the family and they expressed approval and gratitude for our willingness to do this,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “We believe this splash pad, named after him, will bring joy to many young people going forward.”
The car was later found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit in Madison County.
Byron McBride was later sentenced to life in prison in connection with the shooting death. Accomplices Dwan Wakefield was sentenced to 40 years with five suspended, and D’Allen Washington was sentenced to 20 years with five suspended.
The shooting garnered national attention and shocked the city. The crime still reverberates with residents today.
“This will remain one of the saddest circumstances we dealt with as a city,” Lumumba said. “We should use this moment to lift up this young man’s life and to serve as a reminder of how we have to protect our little ones across the city.”
