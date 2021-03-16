Jackson considering seeking damages in connection with illegal dumping case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson could soon be seeking damages associated with the illegal dumping of millions of gallons of industrial waste into the city’s sewer system.
Tuesday, the city council approved bringing on three law firms to pursue claims against companies accused of illegally dumping corrosive waste into the city’s already struggling sewer system.
“One of the things the attorneys are going to do is determine is exactly what damage has been done,” Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said.
It was unclear if any damage to the city’s system had been caused. However, the administration and council agree it is in “the best interest of the municipality … to investigate and pursue claims related” to those activities, city documents state.
Law firms hired include:
- Lightfoot Franklin and White LLC, at the rate of $705 an hour;
- Hawkins Law P.C., at the rate of $400 an hour;
- and, Winston J. Thompson, III PLLC at the rate of $400 an hour.
Lightfoot and Thompson also worked on the city’s Siemens suit.
Siemens USA eventually settled that case out of court for nearly $90 million, of which $30 million went to legal fees.
This time, attorneys will be paid 25 percent of the net recovery obtained and will receive advance expenses for travel, court reporter fees, depositions and the like.
At the heart of the matter is whether any damage resulted from the illegal dumping of millions of gallons of corrosive industrial waste into the city’s sewer system.
Companies being investigated include Gold Coast Commodities Inc., Patridge-Sibley Industrial Services Inc., PSI-GA LLC, and Walker Environmental Services.
Gold Coast is currently being sued by the city of Brandon for illegal dumping activities. That case is pending in Rankin County Circuit Court.
Walker, who is the owner of Rebel High Velocity Sewer Services of Jackson, is listed as a registered agent for Walker Environmental Services, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.
According to Brandon’s suit, Gold Coast has been involved in illegal dumping for years. A 2017 investigation by the Rankin County city determined that numerous city pipelines had been damaged as a result of the discharges, which the city had to “immediately spend significant funds to repair.”
