1 inmate dies at Parchman, 1 dies at Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says autopsies will be done on two inmates who were pronounced dead Sunday.
The deaths were announced Monday.
Mack Wilcher died in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The 76-year-old Wilcher was serving life without parole. He was convicted of capital rape in June 1996 in Scott County.
Willie Louis Lacey died in a clinic at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. He was 44. Lacey pleaded guilty last year to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Wayne County. He was sentenced to five years.
At least 22 Mississippi inmates have died this year.