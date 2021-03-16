Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for all 67 Alabama counties ahead of the potential severe weather.
The state of emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
There is a significant threat of severe weather Wednesday and Wednesday night. WSFA 12 News has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.
There is potential for multiple tornadoes, strong wind gusts and large hail.
“The threat for potentially dangerous weather is rising for much of Alabama tomorrow. Out of an abundance of caution, I have issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties to ensure we are ready to act in any way needed from the state level,” Ivey said in her announcement. “Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.”
Per Ivey’s order, the Alabama National Guard will be activated if needed.
