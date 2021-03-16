Getting vaccinated? Here are five DOs and DON’Ts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is making history as the second state to open vaccinations to everyone age 16 and up.
Here are five do’s and don’t to know before and after you go:
DO:
1. Protect yourself:
When you get the vaccine, you and your healthcare worker will both need to wear masks that cover your nose and mouth. Stay 6 feet away from others while inside and in lines.
2. Get vaccinated if you’ve already had COVID-19:
Reinfection with COVID-19 is definitively possible, the CDC says, so everyone needs to get a coronavirus vaccination, including those who have already had the illness.
3. Tell vaccine staff about any allergies or past allergic reactions:
It’s rare, but a few people have had moderate-to-severe allergic reactions after being given the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines, so be sure to tell the nurse at the vaccination site about any past allergic reactions.
4. Get your second shot of vaccine within the recommended time frame:
Getting a second shot of the vaccine is needed to be sure that you have protection, the CDC says.
5. Let your doctor know if you have side effects immediately:
Call your doctor immediately or use v-safe, a free app that uses text messaging to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccination. You can also quickly tell the CDC if you have any side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
DON’T:
1. Get a shot if you currently have COVID-19 or have been exposed:
If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has the illness, you should not go to the vaccination site to get your shot until your symptoms and isolation period have passed.
2. Take anything beforehand:
The Centers for Disease Control says it is not recommended you take over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen, before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects. It is not known how these medications may affect how well the vaccine works. However, if you take these medications regularly for other reasons, you should keep taking them before you get vaccinated. It is also not recommended to take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions.
3. Get other types of vaccines:
Wait at least 14 days before getting any other vaccine, including the flu or shingles vaccine, after you get your COVID-19 vaccine. Or if you get any other vaccine first, wait at least 14 days before getting your COVID-19 vaccine.
4. Drive away before your 15- to 30-minute wait is up:
The CDC requires that everyone receiving a coronavirus vaccination wait 15 minutes in their car before driving away.
5. Stop wearing a mask:
You are encouraged to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing even after you are fully vaccinated.
Click here to schedule your appointment. You can also call 877-978-6453 for more info.
