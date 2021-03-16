Getting vaccinated? Here are five DOs and DON’Ts

The Centers for Disease Control says it is not recommended you take over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen, before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects. It is not known how these medications may affect how well the vaccine works. However, if you take these medications regularly for other reasons, you should keep taking them before you get vaccinated. It is also not recommended to take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions.