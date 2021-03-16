First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible today, likely tomorrow

The threat will come to an end as we near midnight, locally, but continue to impact areas to our east and into Alabama overnight. As we are still a day out, now is the time to have a safety plan in place! Have multiple ways to hear warnings, charge up your electronics, and know where you would go if a tornado warning were to be issued for your area. Also grab the First Alert Weather App... You can hear warnings, get important updates, and watch us live through this app!