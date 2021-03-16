First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible today, likely tomorrow

In advance of our ALERT DAY, isolated strong-severe storms will be possible today as a warm front lifts through the state... All of us run the chance of seeing damaging wind gusts & possibly a tornado today, with the threat slightly higher for our NW counties overnight into early Wednesday morning.
We’ll catch a quick lull in activity through mid-morning Wednesday until about the lunch hour. At that point, isolated storms will likely form out ahead of our broken line of storms. This will be one of two time frames we’re watching for the potential of severe weather. These will be able to intensify quickly and could produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
The second round of severe weather will move through by the evening hours as a broken line of storms crosses over the Mississippi River. These will also be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, & tornadoes. In tomorrow’s environment, a few strong, long-lived tornadoes will also be possible.
The threat will come to an end as we near midnight, locally, but continue to impact areas to our east and into Alabama overnight. As we are still a day out, now is the time to have a safety plan in place! Have multiple ways to hear warnings, charge up your electronics, and know where you would go if a tornado warning were to be issued for your area. Also grab the First Alert Weather App... You can hear warnings, get important updates, and watch us live through this app!
Fortunately, the threat will come to an end overnight and we’ll dry out and cool down into the end of the work week.
Spring starts on Saturday and we’ll be very seasonable and dry for the first weekend of the season.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_Wx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.