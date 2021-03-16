COVID-19 in Mississippi: 369 new cases reported Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 369 new cases and 27 new deaths Tuesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 301,250 as of March 15.
So far, 6,929 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 323,476 people are fully vaccinated and 885,799 doses have been administered in total.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
