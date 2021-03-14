Arrest made in shooting death of Yazoo City 13-year-old

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Yazoo City.
Yazoo Police Cpt. William Nevels said James Banks, 20, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.
Banks made his initial appearance in court on Monday.
Bond information was not immediately available.
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said 13-year-old D’Montae Montreal Lee died shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The shooting happened on 11th Street near Prentiss Avenue in Yazoo City.
Police arrived at the scene to find the teen lying in the street with bicycles nearby.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. Shivers says he was shot multiple times.
Shivers says because of a backup at the medical examiner’s office, it will be more than a week before an autopsy is done.
