Saturday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day is issued for Wednesday as much of the state will be in the focus area of potential severe weather. Damaging wind and tornadoes are possible. There will be some patchy fog overnight tonight with lows in the 60s. Sunday will look a lot like today with highs near 80 degrees, but there will be a few showers around and eve some strong storms by early Monday morning. The severe threat is low. As another stronger system takes shape Tuesday, our winds will veer from the south and warm us up during the day with potential severe weather during the day Wednesday, followed by a cold front swinging through by Wednesday night, ending the storm threat along with warm temperatures. After the front goes through, expect more pleasant weather with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Remember to spring the clocks forward one hour tonight at 2am. Also, check or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well. Normal high this time of year is 68 and the normal low is 45. Tonight’s sunset is 6:08pm. Sunday’s sunrise is 7:12am and the sunset is 7:08pm.