JSU women win SWAC tournament, heading to NCAA’s

In the first quarter of play, the Lady Tigers and Lady Hornets were locked in to a close game midway through the quarter before JSU opened it up to a 22-14 lead at the end of one quarter. In the second quarter, ASU used a 9-4 swing to pull back to within a 29-23 deficit with 4:07 remaining in the half. Down the stretch of the second quarter, JSU knocked down seven free throws to take a 37-24 lead into the half.