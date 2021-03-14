Graham’s walk-off wins series for Ole Miss

Broadway was able to get two quick outs but ran into some trouble with two down. Ole Miss allowed a few runners to reach on some defensive mishaps around the infield and later allowed three different runs to cross the plate, all with two down, that let ULM take its first lead of the weekend. Elko appeared to make an inning-saving diving play on a 5-3 groundout, but after review, the runner was ruled safe and later went around to score. The Warhawks added their third and final run of the frame on a delayed double-steal with runners on the corners.