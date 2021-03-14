Dozens of residents stop by distribution center to receive cases of bottled water and hot plates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After dealing with the ongoing water crisis for nearly a month, many Jackson residents are now seeing running water in their homes.
But city leaders say the water is still not safe to drink.
That’s why dozens made their way to Forrest Hill High School on Saturday to receive cases of bottled water, and hot plates.
Earlier this week, the city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all well water connections.
However, Council President and Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said some of those residents are still seeing rusty water in their homes.
“People are afraid to cook with the water, they’re afraid to wash dishes with the water,” said Councilman Banks. “Until we get this absolutely, 100 percent resolved and alleviate all of those fears so that people can get back to having one of the number one necessities, which is water, we’re committed to being out here.”
“Our whole goal was just to set attention on what’s going on here,” said Jeremy Hepker, who traveled from Iowa to help giveaway water to residents in need. “Anybody who’s a human can relate to this. It’s sad and it’s frustrating too.”
At this time, the boil water notice remains in effect for roughly 43,000 surface water connections in Jackson.
There’s no word on when those will be lifted.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.