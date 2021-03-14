Congressman Thompson offers solutions to help with Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has been facing a water crisis for nearly a month, but U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson said there are some solutions to help the city bounce back.
He said there’s a short term solution.
“Short term, FEMA,” said Thompson. “Now that we have the paperwork submitted requesting that disaster declaration, I anticipate in very short order that President Biden will make that disaster declaration available for Hinds County and 32 other counties that the request has gone in.”
Then there’s a long term solution.
In the next few weeks, lawmakers in Washington will be voting on an infrastructure package.
“In those packages, will be additional monies for communities like Jackson, to improve water, sewer, as well as streets and other infrastructure challenges that they might have,” said Thompson.
The longtime lawmaker said the state and Capital City will also receive relief funds from the American Rescue Plan to help them recover.
Also included in the $1.9 trillion stimulus relief package is money to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine, especially for African-Americans throughout the state.
The congressman said many people have raised concerns about not having transportation to get the shot, or their city doesn’t have sites available.
Now, he’s hoping that will change.
“This money that we put in the COVID relief package will pay 100 percent of the cost of doing anything as it relates to COVID,” the lawmaker explained. “If you have to hire buses to take people to get a shot, we’ll reimburse them. If you have to have five sites in an area, if those sites are providing shots for individuals, we’ll pay for the cost. There’s no excuse now for states or municipalities not to have sites available.”
Though he’s happy about the American Rescue Plan being passed and signed, Thompson said there’s one issue that still lingers regarding that legislation.
“I was just kind of bothered that no other member of our delegation voted for it,” he expressed.
Still, Thompson said he believes the plan will bring some much needed relief to many cities in the state who are struggling.
“I just thought anytime people can alleviate the pain and suffering in your community then that’s a good thing,” said Thompson. “That’s what America’s all about, helping people in their time of need.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.