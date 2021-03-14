Alert Day in effect for Wed. as storm moves in

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday. A storm system out west will move into the deep south Tuesday night, dragging a warm front northward across our area.
In it’s wake, thunderstorms are likely to develop in the unstable airmass on Wednesday.
While there remains questions about how the storm system will eventually take shape, thunderstorms could lead to damaging winds and tornadoes Wednesday.
A strong cold front will sweep through by nightfall, ending the threat and lowering our temperatures from the 80s Wednesday to the 40s and 50s Thursday morning.
Stay weather aware, secure loose objects, make a plan and stay charged up with your mobile devices until the threat of this severe weather is over.
