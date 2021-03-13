Search underway for man wanted for grand larceny in several counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Narcotics agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for Grand Larceny.
Moses McLaurin fled on foot when agents tried to serve a felony arrest warrant Thursday. They find a large amount of stolen property inside a residence on New Subdivison Road and at a shop.
Items from multiple counties across the state were recovered and verified as stolen.
Those counties include: Rankin, Madison, Hinds and Smith Counties. Also Webster, Carroll, and Montgomery Counties.
McLaurin is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office as well as other law enforcement agencies across the state. He is suspected of fabricating false titles to some of the equipment such as tractors, side by sides, and trailers.
Anyone who has purchased anything from Moses McLaurin should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.