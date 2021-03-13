Non-profit helping Jackson in water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Without clean water to prepare meals, many Jackson residents are finding it hard to cook at home during the water crisis.
This week, World Central Kitchen is in the Capitol City filling that void. The non-profit has teamed up with local restaurants to provide free hot meals to the public.
The restaurants are being paid to cook the meals which are being handed out free of charge at water distribution points.
Well over a thousand meals are being made each day for Jackson residents in need.
Local restaurant owners say this program is also helping them meet ends after business fell off during the pandemic.
Glenda Barner, owner of Sugar’s Place Downtown said, “First of all, I wanted to help my community because so many people are still without water. They don’t have water they can run out of the tap to drink or bathe or cook or anything so they’re having a hard time preparing food.”
Sugar’s Place in downtown Jackson began cooking meals for the program last week. Friday they made 400 chicken tetrazzini dinners which were distributed at Chastain Middle School this afternoon.
