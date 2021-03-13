Medical marijuana supporters skeptical about legislative changes to Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the medical marijuana debate continues at the Capitol, supporters are concerned changes won’t reflect the wishes of the voters.
Those wanting cannabis for medical treatment say that the legislature is not listening to the majority of Mississippians.
“I don’t want to take medication, prescription medication, and I think this will be a healthier option,” said Jerri Buckalew. The Brandon resident said she recently had a heart attack and suffers from PTSD.
Buckalew said she wants lawmakers to uphold the will of the people. The 52-year-old voted for medical marijuana.
“I want them to pass the Initiative 65 that we voted in and now that they’re trying to change it into where they take control of it. It’s just more government control,” added Buckalew.
Former heart surgeon Dr. David Bruce Allen is writing an initiative for the legalization of the scientific and medical study of cannabis and hemp in Mississippi to allow doctors to study it uninhibited by law.
“This is a miracle in medicine and will change our lives. The discovery of the endocannabinoid signaling system is the most significant discovery every made in human history,” said Allen. “And will save more lives that the discovery of sterile surgical technique and I’m a heart surgeon saying that.”
Mississippi Cannabis Coalition Chief Executive Officer David Singletary is a long time proponent of recreational cannabis.
“The lawmakers need to hear the words of the voter,” said Singletary. “The initiative process is a way to do that, for the general public to make their voices heard when the politicians don’t listen when their words fall on deaf ears at the Capitol.”
Initiative 65 backers have concerns with an alternate plan being pushed through the senate.
Cannabis supporters say they have a constitutional right to access to medical marijuana as an alternative to prescription drugs.
