Lady Tigers beat Grambling, advance to SWAC final

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Jackson State Lady Tigers will play for tomorrow’s SWAC Championship after defeating Grambling State by a final score of 65-49 Friday afternoon.
It was all JSU in the first quarter of play after opening up the first five minutes on a 9-0 run. The JSU defense held Grambling scoreless until the 3:30 mark of the first quarter after an Alexis Holt layup finally ended the JSU run. Grambling utilized a 9-3 run of their own to battle back to a 12-9 score at the end of the first quarter, with Jackson State holding the three-point lead.
The Jackson State defense stepped up in the second quarter, holding Grambling to just six points in the second quarter, as JSU took a 30-15 lead into the break.
Future WNBA prospect, Ameshya Williams, had a stellar first half performance with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocked shots.
In the third quarter, Grambling found some scoring with nine points in the first three minutes out of the break. JSU was able to score seven points within the first three minutes as well to maintain a 13-point 37-24 lead.Grambling put up 25 third quarter points and held JSU to 17 points to climb back into the contest at 47-42 after third complete quarters. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers stretched their lead out to 12 points with a 56-44 lead with 4:59 left in the game.
Dayzsha Rogan totaled 12 points on the evening with four steals. Keshuna Luckett put together an eight point performance.
Elexis Peyton had eight rebounds and four points. Williams once again shined, putting up 24 points, 22 rebounds, and three blocks. As a team, JSU was 26-of-61 from the field and out-rebounded Grambling 45-34 on the boards.
Jackson State improves to 17-5 overall on the season and will take on Alabama State in tomorrow afternoon’s SWAC Championship. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
