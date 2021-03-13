JSU eliminated in SWAC tournament after OT loss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Jackson State Tigers came up just shy in a thrilling overtime contest with Texas Southern by a final of 84-81 on Friday afternoon inside the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
In the first half of play, both teams were locked in to a tight one possession game with TSU leading 10-8 at the 13:19 minute mark.
Texas Southern went on a 19-6 run over the next six minutes of action to take a commanding 29-14 lead with seven minutes left until the break. Jackson State continued to battle, fighting back to within a four point deficit, 36-32, at halftime.
With 16:24 left in regulation, a Tristan Jarrett jumper and free throw gave JSU a 41-40 lead. Midway through the end of the second half, Jackson State trailed 56-52, but an 8-0 run, led by a Jayveous McKinnis jumper and a Jonas James bucket, gave JSU a 60-56 lead.
The final seven minutes involved nine lead changes with neither team taking more than a one possession lead. With JSU leading 73-70 with five seconds left in the game, a TSU three-point shot at the buzzer took the already thrilling game into overtime.
In overtime, the game once again came down to the final five seconds of play, with TSU holding an 84-81 lead. James’ last second three-point shot came up just shy as TSU went on to win the overtime thriller by a final of 84-81.
JSU had three players with 10+ points with Jarrett leading the way with 35 points. Jarrett also had four rebounds and three assists. McKinnis produced another double-double with 16 points, 17 rebounds and an impressive six blocked shots. James had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Jackson State’s 17 game SWAC winning streak came to an end Friday in heartbreaking fashion as JSU fell to 12-6 overall and 12-1 in the SWAC. The Tigers held a regular season SWAC record of 11-0. Jackson State will await potential postseason invites after being crowned co-regular season SWAC Champions.
