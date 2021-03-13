How the American Rescue Plan is providing relief to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some much needed relief during the COVID-19 is coming to the Magnolia State.
This comes after president Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law on Thursday.
Included in the legislation are $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals making up to $75,000 a year, or couples making up to $150,000, plus an additional $1,400 for each dependent.
$350 billion dollars will be given to states and local governments.
Also included in the relief package is $1.25 billion a allocated towards live entertainment venues.
The Brandon amphitheater is eligible to get some of the funding through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, or the Paycheck Protection Plan.
However, Mayor Butch Lee said the city won’t be needing it.
“There may be some across America that need that, but we certainly don’t,” said Mayor Lee.
Though it couldn’t have live acts, Lee said the city nor facility gained or lost any revenue during the pandemic.
“Our revenue stream is completely different,” said Lee. “We are not dependent on ticket sales to operate this facility, it just doesn’t work that way. We have no need to borrow money from the federal government.”
While the city of Brandon won’t be needing the funding, the city of Jackson said it will.
“This is is a big relief,” said Aaron Banks, Jackson City Council President and Ward 6 councilman.
As of right now, Banks said he doesn’t know how the city will spend that money or when they will receive it.
“A lot of it will probably be going towards our aging infrastructure,” said Banks. “We will deal with making sure that we are able to address some of the problems that we currently have, and that will be something that we as a council will sit down and talk about, but this Rescue Plan, Act, is to help cities where they’ve been hurt and hit the hardest.”
People can start seeing receiving their stimulus checks as early as this weekend.
