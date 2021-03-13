First Alert Forecast: showers & storms likely to return late Sunday & throughout work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of patchy and dense fog have developed across the area this morning which can cause low visibility. Take it easy on the roadways until it clears out! Another mild and warm day is ahead of us. Temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 80′s under mainly to partly cloudy skies with southerly winds. A stray shower is possible today, but it will be generally quiet across the region.
Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will return by the end of the weekend and into the start of the work week. A cold front will swing in from the west likely late Sunday and into Monday. A strong to severe storm is possible, mainly for counties north and west of Jackson and into the Lower Delta. Temperatures tomorrow will likely rise to the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.
Shower and storm chances will remain elevated heading into Tuesday and into Wednesday. Another low pressure will push in bringing another opportunity for unsettled conditions into our St. Patrick’s Day. Area wide severe storms could be possible within this system as well. We’ll have specifics as we get closer to time. We should turn quieter and cooler by the end of the work week.
