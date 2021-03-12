Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm temperatures again with highs in the 80s today. We will be seeing that a lot this weekend and early next week with daytime highs in the lower 80s and morning lows close to 60 degrees. This is the last weekend, officially of Winter, but it will feel more like Spring. Spring officially begins next Saturday, March 20th. Average high this time of year is 68 and the average low is 45. A few clouds and some fog will be possible overnight tonight and in the morning. Partly sunny skies will continue for this weekend, with a slight chance for a shower Sunday and maybe a few strong storms Sunday night. There is more of a severe weather threat Tuesday and into Wednesday with the next system pushing through. After that system moves out, we can expect normal temperatures in the 60s and lows in the 40s to return. Southerly wind at 5pmh tonight and 10mph Saturday from the same direction. Sunrise is 6:13am and the sunset is 6:07pm