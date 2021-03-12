Truck pulled out of water in Gulfport, dive teams searching the area

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching the area near a Gulfport fishing pier after a truck went into the water Friday morning.
It’s unclear how the truck got in the water near the Moses Pier or who was driving it.
Witnesses told police the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the water just before Moses Pier. Gulfport divers hooked up tow truck cables to pull the pickup out of the Mississippi Sound.
Why it crashed into the surf is not known yet. No one was inside the vehicle when authorities arrived, said police.
The Gulfport Fire Department’s dive team is in the water, and the U.S. Coast Guard is also on the scene helping search the area.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.
