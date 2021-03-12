Natchez woman behind bars after striking boyfriend with car

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez woman is facing a $30,000 bond after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with her car recently in the city of Vicksburg.
On March 12, Carrie Luke, 41, was charged with aggravated domestic violence, two days after being arrested for hitting the victim with her vehicle on Warrenton Road.
The victim suffered injuries to his left leg and was transported to Merit Health River Region by ambulance, according to a Vicksburg Police Department news release.
He was later released.
Judge Penny Lawson set Luke’s bond at $30,000 and bound the case over to the Warren County grand jury.
