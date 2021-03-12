More than 2,500 open criminal cases on the books in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major push is underway at the state capitol to give the Hinds County District Attorney’s office more tools to fight crime.
Local lawmakers are seeking authorization for the office to add an additional two state-funded legal assistants to the legislature’s annual appropriations bill.
A stand-alone bill, S.B. 2634, which would have authorized the positions, died in a Senate committee.
“(I’m) not sure what happened, but our deal is to include it in an omnibus appropriations bill,” District 26 Sen. John Horhn, the bill’s author, said. “We have a little over two weeks to work it out.
“(The) effort is still alive.”
The news comes as the district attorney works to see through nearly 2,600 cases already on the circuit court’s docket, with another 600 cases where the defendant has yet to appear before a judge.
Several of those in the backlog are high-profile murder cases that have been highlighted by WLBT, including the two involving Augena Funchess.
The incident occurred while Funchess was out on a $50,000 bond on another first-degree murder charge stemming from a 2019 domestic incident in Clinton.
She is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center on a $1.25 million bond.
An analysis from WLBT showed that at least 13 individuals arrested for murder in late 2018 and early 2019, around the time of Funchess’ first arrest, have been charged but have not gone to trial.
One case that had been rescheduled to March 8 has again been rescheduled to September 27. That matter involves Elvin Horton, who was one of four arrested in early 2019 in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Quinvarus Devon Parker. Horton is being charged with capital murder.
Those cases aside, the DA’s office is having to deal with an increase in new cases as the city of Jackson experiences an increase in violent crime.
In 2020, the office saw a 41.1 percent increase in crimes against persons, with a 60 percent increase in homicides alone.
District Attorney Jody Owens said one factor contributing to the increase in crime is the lack of cases being resolved in the court system.
He said it’s unacceptable for a murder case to sit on the books for more than two years without it being resolved either through a guilty verdict, not guilty verdict, or plea agreement.
“It’s a tragedy, a failure of the larger legal system,” he said. “We all share some larger responsibility in that. The good news is we all know it is unacceptable and we are working to address it.”
Owens has been in office for a little more than a year. He said top priorities have been changing the culture of the office while also working to mend fences with state leaders, in part, to help bring in additional resources.
This week, for instance, Owens’ office tried three jury trials, getting convictions in two of them. One of the convictions involved a former Jackson Public Schools teacher who had been accused of the sexual battery of a 17-year-old student.
Owens took office in January 2020, after three-term incumbent Robert Shuler Smith opted to run for governor.
During his tenure, Smith was indicted multiple times, including once on felony charges of conspiracy to hinder prosecution and once on felony charges of aggravated stalking, robbery, and domestic violence.
Each time Smith was acquitted.
However, Owens said having the county’s top law enforcement officer under indictment made it difficult for assistants to do their jobs.
“You cannot expect a person to lead an office that prosecutes criminals when he’s being prosecuted himself,” Owens said. “I talked to the staff on the impact that it had on their ability to do their jobs and it was more significant than the public will ever know.”
Smith, though, said he was targeted in those cases for political reasons and stands firm on his record as district attorney, adding that he got rid of the backlog of cases during his 12 years in office.
“The people knew what I was doing. That’s why I got elected over and over and over again,” he said. “He needs to produce another reason for why he believes there’s a backlog.”
That matter aside, Owens said his office is still being staffed at pre-2014 levels.
State statute allows the Seventh Circuit District (Hinds County) to have up to 11 state-funded legal assistants or assistant district attorneys.
Under state statute, additional ADAs can be added, but at the county’s expense. Right now, the county funds one ADA position in Owens’ office, bringing the total number of ADAs to 12.
During a special session in 2014, the legislature approved increasing the number of ADAs in several districts across the state. However, Hinds County was not granted any additional staffers.
Several times since, members of the Jackson delegation have attempted to add two more ADAs, but measures have all died in committee.
“We have the largest amount of crime in the state,” Owens said. “We need more resources.”
The Hinds County circuit is severely understaffed when compared to jurisdictions of similar size.
Broken down by population, the Seventh Circuit has one ADA for every 19,320 people.
By comparison, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in Louisiana has 27 assistant district attorneys, or one for every 8,900 residents. Farther north, the Pulaski County Prosecutor in Arkansas has 47 deputy prosecutors or one for every 8,340 people.
Caddo Parish is home to Shreveport, a city of around 192,000 people, while Pulaski County is home to Little Rock, which has a population of around 198,000, according to U.S. Census figures. Jackson, meanwhile, has a population of around 166,000, Census data shows.
Sixty-six homicides were reported in Shreveport in 2020, according to the Shreveport Police Department’s website. Fifty-six homicides were reported in Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
National standards from 2001 show that there should be one assistant DA per every 10,000 people in an area, according to Nelson Bunn, executive director of the National District Attorneys Association. However, he said that number is likely no longer accurate, citing changes in technology, the increased staffing needs for diversion problems, and the like.
Owens said it takes, on average, between two and 2.5 years for a murder case to work its way through the legal system. He said several factors contribute to the length of time it takes, including how quickly results are returned from the state crime lab, and whether a suspect is willing to accept a plea deal.
“Many people know of the issues outstanding at the crime lab. We have closer to 200 outstanding autopsies that have not been provided to our office,” he said. “It was (86) when I got into office in January 2020. Then, we had roughly 130 murders in 2020 in the county. That puts you at 210.
“When a body is brought to the state crime lab, an autopsy is immediately done ... But there are tons of tests that have to be done about chemicals, what’s inside somebody’s blood... taking bullet fragments out and being tested,” he said. “That’s part of the larger report and that takes time. That contributes to the delay in murder cases going forward.”
Meanwhile, Owens said criminals facing murder charges have little incentive to cooperate with prosecutors who are awaiting test results.
“If they’re facing 20 to 30 years in prison and they’re out (on bond), they have no incentive to move the process along,” he said. “They are generally very happy to delay the trial.”
Owens also points to the fact that the county’s judges have to juggle some of the most extensive dockets in the state.
Hinds County has four circuit judges who currently have a combined 2,600 cases on their dockets, not including civil cases.
Caddo Parish has five criminal circuit judges, three civil circuit judges, and three judges that oversee domestic cases, according to the circuit’s website. Pulaski County’s website shows 17 judges serving in that circuit.
“All of us who live here are concerned about this,” Hosemann said at the time. “We’re killing each other, and the people that are killing each other deserve to have a trial. And that’s what this is about.”
The judges are being funded with federal CARES Act money and will begin hearing trials in July.
As for some of the murder cases that have been pending for two years or more, Owens said that “no one wants justice delayed.
“In many ways, delaying justice is denying justice to people in the community and we’re fixing that,” he said. “We’re working to do that every day.”
