Lady Tigers work towards breaking the stigma of mental health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed has made the mental health of her team a priority this season.
After having the 2019-20 season end prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reed changed her coaching style ahead of the 2020-21 season to fit the needs over her team. Some practices. the Lady Tigers wouldn’t even touch a basketball, instead they would watch film and even play games.
“We you look at these student athletes, as an athlete and not the part they they’re students, that they’re human..that they struggle, that they’re young,” said Reed. “It’s not just what they do for us on the court.”
Reed has proved that taking care of a team mentally can translate to huge success on the court. The lady tigers finished the 2020-2021 season as back to back regular season SWAC champions. The top-seed in the conference tournament, JSU looks to book a spot in the championship game when it faces off with fourth-seed Grambling on Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.