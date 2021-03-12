$30K donation to bring three truckloads of drinking water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major donation to the Mississippi Food Network will ensure that many Jackson residents will have clean drinking water.
On Friday, Chase Bank and the United Way of the Captial Area announced that they had donated $30,000 to MFN, to bring three truckloads of drinking water to the capital city.
“Water is the most critical and universal basic need. That Jacksonians have gone weeks without access to safe water to drink, cook and bathe with is heartbreaking and requires collective community action to address,” said Dr. Ira Murray, president and CEO of United Way.
“While we know we cannot fix the systemic infrastructure issues that brought about this crisis, we can provide relief to those in need.”
Chase donated $20,000 to the effort and United Way provided a 50 percent match.
“As one of the newest members of Jackson’s business community, Chase is proud to play a part in helping to provide the basic need of clean, safe water for the people of Jackson,” said Lee Mahan, head of Chase’s branch expansion efforts in Mississippi.
The bank is planning to add five branches in and around Jackson, the first of which is slated to open in June.
Details about the purchase and distribution of water were not released. The water will be distributed by the Mississippi Food Network.
“Because of partnerships like this one … we are able to get much-needed water into homes of those who need it most,” said Charles Beady, CEO of Mississippi Food Network. “These partnerships are critical to what we do.”
