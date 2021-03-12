Judge says all candidates can appear on the ballot in Canton Democratic primary

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Absentee voting could begin next week in Canton, following a judge’s ruling that all candidates seeking office would appear on the ballot.
On Thursday, Judge Lamar Pickard ruled that all candidates running for municipal seats in the 2021 Canton election would be able to run after the “legitimate” Democratic Municipal Executive Committee initially disqualified some of them.
“They will go on the ballot and (he’ll) let the people decide,” said Madison County Circuit Clerk Anita Wray. “That was out of his mouth.”
Once the order is signed and filed in Wray’s office, she said ballots can be drawn up and printed.
She believes ballots could be available early next week for absentee voting.
However, she said exactly what date they’ll be made public depends on when Pickard’s ruling is submitted.
“I expect it to happen as soon as possible,” she said.
Those disqualified by the “legitimate committee” included the incumbent mayor, William Truly, and his wife, Natwassie Truly, an incumbent member of the executive committee.
Also disqualified were aldermen Rodriquez Brown and Fred Esco, who were seeking re-election to the Ward 1 and 2 posts, and Ward 6 candidate Monica Gilkey.
Esco and Brown were removed based on residency requirements. Gilkey was taken off for failing to appear/attest before the city clerk, according to a copy of a letter sent to Circuit Clerk Anita Wray.
That letter was submitted to the clerk by “Legitimate Committee” chair John Scanlan.
Esco and Brown argued that their civil rights were violated because they were not given a hearing to address the concerns, something Pickard agreed with.
Meanwhile, another ballot submitted to the clerk disqualified Ward 1 Democratic candidate Colby Walker, while another ballot still submitted by two other members of the City’s Democratic committee qualified all candidates.
Those members, Natwassie Truly, and Marion Freeman, said they formed a second executive committee after chair Scanlan failed to communicate with them or hold any committee meetings.
Freeman, Truly, Scanlan, and two others were elected to the city’s Democratic committee during the 2017 elections. After the election two members resigned, leaving Freeman, Truly, and Scanlon as the lone members.
Truly said Scanlan never held meetings or communicated with her and Freeman, and the second committee had to be formed.
In his testimony, Mississippi Democratic Party Chair Tyree Irving recommended following the ballot submitted by Truly and Freeman.
“If you have two duly elected members that sign off on it, it would be the party’s position that would be the action of the executive committee,” he said.
Absentee voting was slated to begin on March 1. Party primaries are slated for April 6, with runoffs slated for April 27 if no candidate receives a majority of votes.
