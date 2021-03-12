JPD: Argument between 2 brothers leaves one dead, one in critical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An argument between two brothers has left one dead and one in critical condition, police say.
According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of Maria Drive.
It was there that James Benton was shot once in the head by his brother, Fredrick Benton, during a fight. James Benton would die at the scene.
Fredrick Benton was also shot in the head by his brother and was taken to a local hospital by AMR and is currently listed in critical condition.
