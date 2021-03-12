First Alert Forecast: Spring warmth continues; storms emerge late Sunday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather system will approach to round out the weekend. Chances for rain and storms will increase late Sunday as a front makes its way into the area. We’ll keep an eye on this feature for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, the potential remains low. Storms will tend to exit through mid-day Monday. We’ll trend drier, but remain warm, in the 70s, for Tuesday. Our next system will move in Wednesday, sparking scattered showers and storms. Behind it, seasonably cool air will filter in to round out the week.