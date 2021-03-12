First Alert Forecast: Spring warmth continues; storms emerge late Sunday

FRIDAY: Spring warmth and breezes will continue to round out the work and school week. Morning temperatures near 60° will trend back toward the lower 80s by the afternoon hours. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out, but most will likely remain quiet and dry. Clouds will hang around overnight with lows dipping into the 50s to near 60.
SATURDAY: Sun will mix in with clouds through the day as temperatures continue to run well above average for mid-March. Temperatures will run from the morning 50s and 60s to the 80s by afternoon. A few showers can’t be ruled out, though most, again, will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather system will approach to round out the weekend. Chances for rain and storms will increase late Sunday as a front makes its way into the area. We’ll keep an eye on this feature for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, the potential remains low. Storms will tend to exit through mid-day Monday. We’ll trend drier, but remain warm, in the 70s, for Tuesday. Our next system will move in Wednesday, sparking scattered showers and storms. Behind it, seasonably cool air will filter in to round out the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.