Colony Park monument to be completed for a second time

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The finishing touches will again be put on a monument that will mark the official entrance to the Colony Park area.
Recently, the Ridgeland board of aldermen signed off on plans to complete the monument located at the corner of Colony Park Boulevard and Highland Colony Parkway.
This will be the second time the monument has been completed.
Previously, the base had to be taken off so the structure could be moved out of state right-of-way, said Colony Park developer H.C. Bailey.
“When we built it, we put in on the highest point of land along our interstate frontage, so the antennas could get the best reception,” he said. “We did not know at the time that MDOT was going to build a frontage road and an interchange at that location.”
MDOT is the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The obelisk, which resembles the Washington Monument in the nation’s capital, doubles as a cell phone tower.
Once MDOT decided to move forward with plans, developers moved the structure about 100 yards to the north outside of state right-of-way.
“We had to take off about 10 to 15 feet of material at the bottom in order to move it,” Bailey said.
“We didn’t know how we wanted to finish it, but we knew we wanted to make it into a landmark for Colony Park.”
The new base of the structure will feature a stone and concrete retaining wall that will cover the part of the tower that is currently exposed.
“There will be lighting so it will light up at night and will be put signage on it to designate the entrance to Colony Park,” he said.
Colony Park Boulevard was finished in the spring of 2019. The corridor allows motorists to travel from the parkway to Old Canton Road under the interstate.
Meanwhile, developers are turning their attention to bringing new projects north of the boulevard.
Bailey said he owns about 250 acres of property north of Colony Park.
“We’ve about completed development south of Colony Park and want to move north,” he said. “We don’t have anything to announce … The property is zoned for mixed-use, so we would do what mixed-use contemplates.”
