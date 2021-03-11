Water, Food giveaway on March 11 for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water and food giveaways are taking place on March 11 at multiple locations.
Jackson Public Schools is teaming with World Central Kitchens and other organizations to provide bottled water and 400 meals to each site at 4 p.m.
Location sites include:
- McLeod Elementary, 1616 Sandlewood Drive
- Oak Forest Elementary, 1831 Smallwood Drive
- Provine High, 2400 Robinson Street
- Murrah High School, 1400 Murrah Drive (Water Only from 3-5 p.m.)
The giveaway is available for JPS team members, families, and the Jackson community.
