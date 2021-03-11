Top seed JSU women roll in SWAC tournament opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Jackson State Lady Tigers defeated Mississippi Valley State by a final of 70-47 Wednesday evening in the first round of the SWAC Tournament.
Jackson State jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter of play with stellar defense. Valley outscored JSU 16-15 in the second quarter, but the Lady Tigers took a 34-20 lead into the break.
The Blue and White went on to outscore Valley 29-20 in the third and fourth quarter to ultimately come out of top 70-47.JSU was led by Dayzsha Rogan who finished with 11 points on the night with three 3-pointers made.
Ameshya Williams had a double-double with 11 total points 12 rebounds. Jariyah Covington had 11 points in the game. Covington had a team best two steals in the win.
Keshuna Luckett also scored in double-digits with 11 points. Cherelle Jones notched eight points, including seven rebounds and one blocked shot. As a team, JSU was 22-of-64 from the field. The Lady Tigers outrebounded Valley 53-40 and had 32 points in the paint.
With the win, JSU rmoves onto the SWAC Semifinals where they will take on the winner of Grambling State/Alabama A&M beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
