A representative in Texas wants teachers to make $70,000 a year

AUSTIN, Texas (WLBT) - A representative in Texas has filed a bill which would increase the base salary of every teacher in the state to $70,000 a year.
Rep. James Talarico, a former teacher himself, says that the salary increase is fair and would help in recruiting teachers to the state.
The average state salary for a teacher in Texas was roughly $53,335 in the 2017-18 school year, reports The Dallas Morning News.
Talarico cited the Texas State Teachers Association, which reported that 40 percent of teachers work another job during the school year.
Another report from the Texas AFT, a teacher’s union, shows that 94 percent of teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies.
“I left the classroom because I knew I could never support a family on my salary,” he wrote on Twitter. “[...] Teachers are THE most important profession. Without them, there would be no other profession. Instead of just calling teachers ‘heroes,’ let’s pay them like heroes.”
Talarico serves as the youngest member of the Texas Legislature and sits on a plethora of committees.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.