Molinar, Mississippi State end Kentucky’s NCAA tourney hopes

Mississippi State players celebrate on the bench after a score against Kentucky in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press | March 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 3:31 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored eight of his 21 points in the final 3:07 to erase a five-point deficit and Mississippi State held off Kentucky 74-73 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Mississippi State made just 3 of 14 from 3-point range until Molinar sank 3s on two straight possessions to retake the lead at 72-71 — after leading by as many as 15 earlier in half.

He had a 3 roll off on their next possession and Olivier Sarr gave Kentucky a 73-72 lead at 1:18. Molinar, an 81% free-throw shooter, made two with 7.1 seconds left for a one-point lead.

Davion Mintz dribbled it down the court and found a hot-shooting Dontaie Allen on the wing but the shot bounced off the rim.