JSU men move on in SWAC tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Jackson State entered Wednesday afternoon’s SWAC Tournament matchup on a 16-game SWAC winning streak that began on February 29, 2020. The Tigers stretched that streak to 17 games with a 74-62 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first round of the SWAC Tournament. JSU had four scorers with 10+ points in the game while being led by Tristan Jarrett with 20 points.