JSU men move on in SWAC tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Jackson State entered Wednesday afternoon’s SWAC Tournament matchup on a 16-game SWAC winning streak that began on February 29, 2020. The Tigers stretched that streak to 17 games with a 74-62 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first round of the SWAC Tournament. JSU had four scorers with 10+ points in the game while being led by Tristan Jarrett with 20 points.
Jonas James tallied 17 points on the afternoon on a team best seven made field goals. Cainan McClelland posted 16 points and a Tiger best four assists, and three steals.
Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points and 11 rebounds on the day while Isaiah Williams matched McKinnis with 11 rebounds.With the win, JSU improves to 12-5 overall on the season.
The Tigers will play the winner of Texas Southern/Alcorn State on Friday beginning at 2 p.m. at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
