Jackson to host citywide water giveaway Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A citywide water giveaway will be occurring at eight different locations across Jackson on Thursday, March 11.
It will begin at 3 p.m. and will continue until the water is gone.
Bottled water will be distributed at the following locations:
- Anderson United Methodist Church – 6205 Hanging Moss Road, Jackson, MS 39206
- Vergy P. Middleton Community Center - 3971 Flag Chapel Rd., Jackson, MS 39213
- Raines Elementary School - 156 Flag Chapel Rd., Jackson, MS 39213
- Battlefield Park - 953 W Porter St., Jackson, MS 39204
- Westside Community Center - 1650 Wiggins Rd., Jackson, MS 39209
- Terry Rd (Old Kroger) - 3520 Terry Rd., Jackson, MS 39212
- Forest Hill High School - 2607 Raymond Rd., Jackson, MS 39212
- Virginia College (parking lot) - 5841 Ridgewood Rd., Jackson, MS 392111
More than 100 pallets of bottled water will be distributed to city residents. The water was donated by individuals, organizations, the business community and other cities.
