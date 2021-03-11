JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Churches, businesses, and non-profit organizations across the state continue to help Jacksonians in need of water after last month’s Winter storm shut down the city’s water system.
Here’s where you can find free bottled water Thursday:
9 a.m.
Jackson’s Salvation Army giving away 500 cases of water and food
Golden Key Community Center
3450 Albermarle Rd
1 p.m.
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office giving away bottled water
New Horizon Church
1770 Ellis Ave
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.