Here’s where you can find free bottled water Thursday

Water and food distributions begin 9 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Senator Barry Milligan)
By WLBT Digital | March 11, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 7:34 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Churches, businesses, and non-profit organizations across the state continue to help Jacksonians in need of water after last month’s Winter storm shut down the city’s water system.

Here’s where you can find free bottled water Thursday:

9 a.m.

Jackson’s Salvation Army giving away 500 cases of water and food

Golden Key Community Center

3450 Albermarle Rd

1 p.m.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office giving away bottled water

New Horizon Church

1770 Ellis Ave

