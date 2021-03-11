First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun amid warm breezes late week

THURSDAY: Morning cloudiness will give way to sunnier breaks by the afternoon hours, all amid gusty warm southerly breezes through the day. Expect highs to peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Skies remain variably cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
FRIDAY: Spring warmth and breezes will continue to round out the work and school week. Morning temperatures near 60° will trend back toward the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out, but most will likely remain quiet and dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking ahead to the weekend, a few hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry Saturday. Chances for rain and storms will increase late Sunday as a front makes its way into the area. We’ll keep an eye on this feature for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, the potential remains low. Unsettled weather looks to remain a fixture into early next week with highs remaining in the 70s with a daily risk for rain and storms. Seasonably cool air looks to move in by late week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
