First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun amid warm breezes late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking ahead to the weekend, a few hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry Saturday. Chances for rain and storms will increase late Sunday as a front makes its way into the area. We’ll keep an eye on this feature for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, the potential remains low. Unsettled weather looks to remain a fixture into early next week with highs remaining in the 70s with a daily risk for rain and storms. Seasonably cool air looks to move in by late week.