Deliberations begin Thurs. in trial of former JPS teacher accused of sex crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former Jackson teacher accused of sexual battery claims she was controlled by the 17-year-old student named as the victim in the case.
Amber Turnage took the stand in her own defense on Wednesday.
She said she was trying to help the Provine High School teen improve his grades, but that he became aggressive and started making financial and sexual demands.
She claims he never took no for an answer and that she did whatever he asked to survive.
Turnage faces six counts of sexual battery.
