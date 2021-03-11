Copiah Co. deputy passes away weeks after Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Copiah County deputy who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died.
Deputy Percy Calhoun passed away Wednesday, March 11, just weeks after it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer of the liver, stomach and esophagus.
Calhoun’s funeral service will be held Saturday, March 13 at Westside Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. Visitation will occur Friday, March 12 at the same location.
“Please continue to remember his family,” the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office asked.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.