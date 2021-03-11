2 arrested after stolen car runs out of gas on I-55, police say

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested for stolen property and felony fleeing charges after a chase on I-55.
The passenger of a 2020 Honda Civic, Markita Danise Cole, and the driver who has yet to be identified, stole the car in Atlanta, GA, according to police.
On March 10, a Brandon officer noticed the stolen vehicle on I-20 near the East Brandon Exit and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver of the vehicle decided to flee.
The chase continued into Pearl and Jackson causing several other police departments to get involved.
Eventually, the vehicle ran out of gas and both females were taken into custody at the Rankin County Jail.
