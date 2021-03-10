Watkins Elementary closed for foreseeable future due to structural damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students will not return to Watkins Elementary after spring break.
The Jackson Public School Board voted to shut down the school impacted by water damage.
“Unfortunately it’s so much water that they can’t absorb it,” said Jackson Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Joseph Albright.
He was pointing out drainage problems near the cafeteria at Watkins Elementary School.
It is one of the many areas in the building where rain enters from roof gutters and through the walls.
Officials said the cafeteria floods regularly, forcing them to serve food from other locations in different parts of the building.
Water also enters the kitchen through a floor drain.
Classrooms, the library and auditorium are also affected.
It has become a health issue because of mold and peeling plaster.
“We don’t have any definite plans on whether we’re going to repair or replace,” said Albright. “Part of that is because this is a historic site, and so repairs themselves have to conform to the architectural standards of the period which significantly increases the cost”.
The 86 year old school will close after spring break. The fewer than 200 students, teachers, and staff will transfer to nearby Walton Elementary.
“We’ve seen some declines and some declines in enrollment over the last few years. So Walton currently can hold up to 720 scholars, and there’s more than enough room,” said JPS Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Schools Dr. Kathleen Grigsby.
There have reportedly been talks of Bailey Magnet APAC Middle School closing at the end of the year because of costly needed repairs. Officials say the district is evaluating the possible closure, but no official decision has been made at this point.
370 students attend the school built in the late 1930′s.
