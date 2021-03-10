Trial begins Wed. for man accused of killing Citgo owner

By Carmen Poe | March 10, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 7:06 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The trial begins Wednesday for a man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a Jackson gas station in 2018.

Police say 30-year-old Hector Almendares Alvarado shot 45-year-old Sukhjinder Singh multiple times inside the gas station on Raymond Road.

Singh was the owner of the Citgo gas station on Raymond Road.

Surveillance video shows Alvarado talking to Singh moments before Alvarado he pulled out a gun and shot him to death, police say.

Members of Jackson’s Sikh Temple gathered outside the gas station the night of the shooting in shock after learning about the death of their friend.

Alvarado’s trial begins at 9 a.m. inside the Hinds County Circuit Court.

