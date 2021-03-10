Several economic development projects underway in Gluckstadt

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - One Madison county town is seeing new businesses wanting to come to the area.
County leaders have approved zoning for major projects to be built in Gluckstadt, including the town’s first-ever grocery store.
Construction will begin for Sullivan’s Grocery at the end of March.
This store isn’t the only project in the works. A hotel and new restaurants are also on the way.
One popular restaurant, Slim Chickens, has run into a few hiccups while trying to move into town.
Construction was set to already begin in this empty area in Gluckstadt. It’s where Slim Chickens was going to be built until engineers noticed a big problem.
The space picked out for the location is in a FEMA protected floodway.
”We had our civil engineer try to re-draw site plans several different times, and it was just severely limiting our parking capacity and we didn’t feel like we’d be able to accommodate guets the way that we would want to and put our best foot forward, so we just dropped it,” said David Bagwell.
Bagwell is one of the franchise partners. He says a creek runs through the north side of the property, which is located near the animal hospital.
Bagwell says he’s now trying to find a new space for the restaurant.
”We’ve got an executed letter of intent on another piece of property, which basically it’s just a letter that says ‘Hey we want to buy this,’ and the person that owns it says ‘I will sell it to you,’ but there’s no specific timeline for that. Until we actually get a contract in place we typically keep those kind of hush-hush because anything can happen to change that situation.”
But one thing that is not on the hush-hush is the number of new businesses looking to locate in Gluckstadt, including one establishment residents have been longing for.
”Anytime we have done a survey in the community and ask them what they would like to see come to Gluckstadt, I think the grocery store is always on the top of the list.”
Kerry Minninger is an advocate for the incorporation of Gluckstadt. He says right now a dozen economic development projects are in the works ranging from a grocery store, hotel, to restaurants.
”All of those projects have been approved by the board of supervisors, so we think that they will move forward pretty soon, weather allowing.”
At this time, Minninger says There is no timeline on when construction will begin on any of the projects coming to town, except for Sullivan’s grocery store, which breaks ground at the end of the month.
“We have a new residential development that’s going to be going up on Catlett Road,” said Minninger. “We have an office complex on Calhoun Station Parkway, we have a retail office going in on Dees Plaza, we have a little over 14,000 square-foot office warehouse going in on Ebeneezer Drive, Sherwin Williams is supposed to be building on Dees Drive. We have a new office building going in on Gluckstadt Road. All of those projects have been approved by the board of supervisors, so we think that they will move forward pretty soon, weather allowing.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.