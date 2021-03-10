Reeves to sign bill Wed. blocking third landfill in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is expected to sign a bill Wednesday that would prevent a third landfill in Madison County.
The waste disposal company NCL wanted to build a third landfill on North County Line Road, near an existing landfill in Madison County.
However, the massive project was heavily opposed by people who live in the area and even community leaders including Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.
Supporters said it would have economic and educational benefits, but opposers say it would block the city’s only opportunity for growth, and they were concerned about the health and environmental impacts.
Reeves is scheduled to sign House Bill 949 at Ridgeland City Hall Wednesday afternoon.
