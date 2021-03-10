Police: Son shoots his father following argument in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in stable condition after being shot by his son, police say.
According to the Jackson Police Department, the domestic-related incident happened just after 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Newton Street.
It was there that a fight between a father, his son and other family members led to the son shooting his father.
The son was soon taken into custody by police and the father was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
