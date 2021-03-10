Miss. Black Women’s Roundtable donates 720 cases of water to Jackson childcare centers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable partnered with Starbucks to aid with Jackson’s water crisis.
17,280 bottles of water will be distributed in the parking lot of New Horizon Church on Ellis Ave. from noon to 2:30 p.m. on March 10.
“We are reaching out to support child care centers because they must have drinking water so they can operate their centers,” said MS-BWR executive director and co-convener Cassandra Welchlin. “We need these centers opens because people, especially mothers, must be able to go back to work so they can continue caring for their families.”
Welchin encourages all childcare centers in the city to take advantage of the water giveaway to prepare for any ongoing delays in waterline repairs.
