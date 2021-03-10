First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy through late week

WEDNESDAY: As a ridge of high pressure continues to build farther to the east, expect warmer, muggier air to continue to flow into the region. Highs will push their way into the upper 70s to near 80 amid a breezy southerly wind. Skies will be variably cloudy with a stray shower possible, mainly west of I-55. Lows will drop to the 50s to near 60.
THURSDAY: Morning cloudiness will give way to sunnier breaks by the afternoon hours, all amid gusty warm southerly breezes through the day. Expect highs to peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Skies remain variably cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: With a ridge of high pressure moving off the east coast, warm, muggier air will filter into the area through the latter parts of the week. Expect skies to be partly sunny to variably cloudy through Friday with highs pushing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Chances for rain and storms will increase into Sunday as a front makes its way into the area. We’ll keep an eye on this feature for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, the potential is low. Unsettled weather looks to remain a fixture into early next week with highs remaining in the 70s with a daily risk for rain and storms. Cooler air looks to move in by late week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
