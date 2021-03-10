COVID-19 in Mississippi: 679 new cases reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 679 new cases and 19 new deaths Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 299,124 as of March 11.
So far, 6,864 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 293,379 people are fully vaccinated and 799,782 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
